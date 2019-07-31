Prossie's pennant joy

PROSERPINE GOLF: The B-grade Division 1 ladies' team was the only Proserpine team to win at the GNQ Pennants over the weekend.

The team consisted of Faye Elder, Marlene Gray, Noelene Spurway, Elspeth Scotford and Wendy Bradley.

Saturday's single stableford saw 55 men and only six ladies on the golf course. The ladies' numbers were down because of the NQ Ladies' Pennants being played in Mackay over the weekend.

The overall and A-grade winner was Chris Doblo with 41 points. In second place in A-grade was Nathan Sothmann with 40 points.

The B-grade winner was Chris Weigand on 39 from Albert Pini on 38, on a countback from Jim Grace.

Other placegetters were Mat Bower, Rod Wecker, Andrew Albergo and Chris Brett, all on 37 points.

These were followed by a group of five on 35 points - Ken Granger, Kelvin Stephens, Aaron Watts, Craig Smith and Scott Grigg.

Nine players featured in the two-shot club, picking up an $8 voucher each.

The pin shots went to Scott Grigg, Karl Kirkwood, Kevin Dreyer and Mat Bower. The ladies' winner was Jo-Ann Muller with 37 points from Tiina Randmae, 35 and Anna Winterbourn 31.

The pin shot went to Mandy Patterson on hole number nine.

The mid-week men's stableford was won by Peter Lewis with 41 points, beating Peter Krause on a count back. In third place was Andrew Albergo with 40 points.

The placegetters were Roger Vandenberg, 38, Wayne Baker, 37, Mick Ward, Ron Jamieson, Ken Granger, John Dodds and James Devery all on 36.

These were followed by Perri Simpson, Bill Woods, Rob Smith and Zac Dowde, 35, and John Grosskreutz 34.

Mick Ward and Theunis Venter shared $40 in the two-shot club, while the pin shots went to Michael Cragg on two, Peter Fox, nine and Ken Lovette took 13 and 16.

The Ladies' mid-week comp was won by Faye Elder with 37 stableford points from Marlene Gray on 35, and Jo-Ann Muller on 33.

Other placegetters were Wendy Bradley and Penny Wardroper on 31.

The pin shots went to Lyn Muller on five and Faye Elder on nine.

The Proserpine Open events will be held tomorrow, Saturday and Sunday, followed by the Vets Wintersun on Monday and Tuesday.