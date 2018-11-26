Prossie's temperature record smashed

Melitta Hankin of Slade Point and Proserpine's Cyrus James-Hankin and Tammy Taylor cooled off in Proserpine Memorial Pool today.

PROSERPINE has sweltered through its hottest day ever.

The town's weather records were smashed in emphatic fashion as the mercury climbed to 44.9 degrees at 2.09pm on Monday.

That mark easily surpassed Proserpine's previous maximum temperature of 42.9 degrees, recorded back in December 1995.

South-westerly wind gusts hit 50km per hour around midday.

Bureau of Meteorology Queensland issued severe weather warnings throughout the Whitsundays, with a total fire ban for the local government areas of Banana Shire, Central Highlands, Gladstone, Isaac, Livingstone, Mackay, Rockhampton, Whitsunday.

Proserpine State High School marketing and communications officer Nicole Jolley said although school hours were as normal, there was a focus on keeping the students and staff as cool as possible.

"We closed down the ovals, and asked everyone to stay in the shaded areas. We also opened air conditioned classrooms at lunch time so the kids weren't out in the heat,” she said.