Prossie's young coding genius

LAST month Proserpine State School student Steven Heath travelled to Brisbane to receive an award from the Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for his accomplishments in coding and computer technologies at age 10.

Autism was no barrier to Steven who topped his class and coded a game for students teaching the importance of cyber safety.

Steven's teacher Ms Karen Jorden said Steven has a love for computers.

"Incorporating subjects such as digital technologies into the curriculum allows students to explore their interests and develop skills that can potentially develop into career paths,” she said.”

It is the first year the school has included the digital technologies class into their curriculum, which aims to prepare students for jobs of the future and already it appears to be unearthing talent.