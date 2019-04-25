Prossy man in shock after home burns

Clinton Bauer does not know how much of his property is salvageable after a fire damaged his Calista Ct home.

Clinton Bauer does not know how much of his property is salvageable after a fire damaged his Calista Ct home. Contributed

A PROSERPINE father is reeling after arriving to find his house destroyed by fire and smoke.

It was another blow for Clinton Bauer, whose home was also badly damaged during Cyclone Debbie.

Yesterday the 34-year-old was in shock.

During his last night of a seven-day shift at Moranbah he was woken about 10pm Tuesday by a bombshell phone call from a neighbour - his house was burning down.

"I didn't believe him at first,” Mr Bauer said.

When the new s sunk in, Mr Bauer immediately drove to his Calista Ct home arriving after 1am yesterday.

A fire that damaged a Proserpine home in Calista Ct began in the kitchen. Contributed

"Just walking around and seeing the damage with the torch... was unbelievable,” he said.

"Everything was just black and sooted.”

Mr Bauer said even the smell while standing outside at the front of the home was piercing.

At this stage he said he was unsure how much of his property was damaged.

Walking through the four-bedroom house yesterday where he has lived for the last 10 years, Mr Bauer was still coming to terms with the damage.

"The kitchen is f***ed,” he said. "The air conditioner ducts are melted and hanging out... plastic has changed colour and started to bubble in other rooms.

"I can open a cupboard at the opposite end of the house and there is black soot inside.”

Clinton Bauer is in shock after his Calista Ct was destroyed by a fire. Contributed

An insurance claim over damage Cyclone Debbie caused to his home had only just settled and now Mr Bauer was frustrated he had to go through the whole process again. "And not long after that I had the air conditioner malfunction and flood a bedroom,” he said.

"I might be looking at over $100,000 damage here... and I'm going to have to find somewhere to live.”

Mr Bauer said fire fighters believed the blaze may have spread from the fridge, but it was unknown at this stage what caused it in the first place. "The weirdest thing is... I had been looking at buying a new fridge just the day before,” he said.

"I guess I won't be needing one for a little while.”

A fire has destroyed a home in Proserpine. Contributed

The SES first spotted the fire and alerted the QFES with crews arriving on scene at the same time a neighbour had just hung up the phone after calling triple-zero. No one else had been at the house.

Mr Bauer said he was told the SES had saved fire crews seven minutes.

"It could have been a totally different story,” he said.