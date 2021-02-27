Prost! Did someone say it’s Oktoberfest every month?

The Bavarian in Mackay has decided every month is Oktoberfest – well the first Saturday of each month anyway. Picture: Jared Vethaak

The Bavarian in Mackay has decided every month is Oktoberfest – well the first Saturday of each month anyway. Picture: Jared Vethaak

Why restrict Oktoberfest to one month of the year?

You can now get your beer and German food served by The Bavarian team in full German costume of dirndls and lederhosen every month.

The Bavarian in Mackay has decided every month is Oktoberfest – well the first Saturday of each month anyway. Picture: Jared Vethaak

Oktoberfest Saturdays begins on Saturday March 6 and will continue on the first Saturday of every month.

The mini-Oktoberfest themed days in full German costume will include live oompah band vibes throughout the day and into the evening.

A Best of Bavaria set menu includes haus-baked pretzels, a Bavarian signature tasting platter featuring crackling pork belly, the famous roast pork knuckle, German sausages, chicken schnitzel and all the trimmings, as well as apple strudel for dessert.

The Bavarian in Mackay has decided every month is Oktoberfest. Picture: Jared Vethaak

You can partner this hearty feast with a stein of beer for $49 per person (minimum two people).

There will be singing, dancing, feasting and plenty of prosting with beer steins and glasses of schnapps.

More stories:

COUNTDOWN: 13 of the best community stories of 2020

BEST FRONT PAGES: Deaths, heroes and COVID-19 questions

10 events that shaped Mackay in 2020

THRIVED OR DIVED: How 32 Mackay businesses fared in 2020

The Bavarian schnitzel of the month is back and March is golden-crusted chicken breast with garlic and parmesan. Picture: Aidan De La Paz/Daily Press

The Bavarian’s schnitzel of the month is also back in March.

This month’s golden-crusted chicken breast comes with a garlic and parmesan rub, delivering a non-traditional cheesy-garlicky kick.

The $24 schnitty is served with rocket, semi-dried tomato and parmesan salad, and a cheeky side of fries.

Subscriber benefits:

How to activate your free Courier-Mail subscription

How to get Daily Mercury news straight to your inbox

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed