Protecting families from the pain of drug abuse

During October, Breakthrough For Families, in association with the Mackay-based service Drug ARM Australasia, will be holding almost a dozen free alcohol and drug information sessions.

HELP has arrived for the families and friends of people trapped in a cycle of addiction.

The Breakthrough for Families public workshops aim to teach the community how to stay safe and healthy in the face of substance abuse, particularly methamphetamine addiction.

“Let’s yarn about (the) stages of change, using your strength to stay strong and safe (and) healthy minds,” a flyer for Breakthrough For Families reads.

The voluntary workshops are designed to allow participants to talk about their experiences, and, if needed, connect to specialist workers in family alcohol and drug management.

All members of the community are welcome to attend.

Mackay Region

Marian: Monday, October 7 — 11:30am to 2:30pm at RSL Hall, Daly Street.

Mackay: Friday, October 11 — 1pm to 4pm at Gordon White Library, Mount Pleasant.

Sarina: Tuesday, October 22 — 6pm to 9pm at Uniting Church, Range Road.

Mirani: Monday, October 28 — 6pm to 9pm at Pioneer Valley Classic Car Club, 31 Alexandra Street.

Greater Whitsunday region

Collinsville: Monday, October 28 — 5pm to 8pm at Community Hub, Garrick Street.

Bowen: Tuesday, October 29 — 5pm to 8pm at Drug Arm Office, Unit 6, 36 Powell Street.

Cannonvale: Wednesday, October 30 — 1pm to 4pm at Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre, 14-20 Hazelwood Cres.

Proserpine: Thursday, October 31 — 1pm to 4pm at Uniting Church, Corner of Main and Herbert St.

Isaac Region

Nebo: Wednesday, October 9 — 10.30 to 2.30pm at the Medical Centre, 2 Kemmis St.

Moranbah: Monday, October 14 — 6pm to 9pm at Drug Arm and Churches of Christ Office, 9 Belyando Ave.

Middlemount: Tuesday, October 22 — 12pm to 4pm at Community Centre, Middlemount.