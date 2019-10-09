Protester blocks train tracks in Brisbane CBD

POLICE have been called to clear a climate activist sitting on the tracks at a Brisbane train station.

The incident occurred earlier this morning at Bowen Hills train station and police were warning commuters to expected delays.

Trains were delayed in Brisbane this morning after a man briefly blocked tracks near the busy Bowen Hills station. Picture: Matt Watson.

Police lead a protester away after he blocked tracks at Brisbane's Bowen Hills train station. Picture: Matt Watson.

The man, who was sporting a sign warning of Australia's record of species extinction, has since been removed.

Police have said trains are back up and running as normal.

Matt Watson who was at Bowen Hills station said the man wished commuters a "good day" as he was led away by police.

"Police were brilliant this morning. Had the chain cut and him out inside 20 minutes. Trains running again," Mr Watson said.

Elsewhere in Brisbane, protesters have swarmed parts of the CBD and say there have been multiple arrests.

It comes a day after a man suspended himself from the Story Bridge for several hours during a week of rolling protests by the activist group Extinction Rebellion.

A total of 29 people were arrested yesterday.