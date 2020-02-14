Protester chained to cattle grid, blocking work camp access

A 65-year-old protester, Craig, has chained himself to a cattle grate at Mount Coolon.

A MAN has locked himself on to a cattle grid, preventing employees reaching the BMD work camp who are working on the railway corridor for the Adani Carmichael Mine.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police were tasked to the incident at Stratford Rd, Mount Coolon about 6.50am, and were currently on site.

A media release by protest group Frontline Action on Coal, states the protester is a 65-year-old man from the Blue Mountains in NSW.

The release said the man’s protest action was driven by his “concern about fossil-fuel driven climate change”.

“In the 1980s I worked as a scientist at the Pollution Control Commission. Even then, we knew that coal-fired power stations were a menace,” the protester, Craig, said.

“For the last three decades I’ve campaigned ‘within the system’ for real action on climate change. I’ve written letters, signed petitions and met with politicians. But still our reefs are dying and our forests are burning.

“It’s time for everyday Australians, and that’s all I am, to step up and take peaceful direct action to shut down the mining and burning of thermal coal. Climate change isn’t something coming, it’s here now, so act”.