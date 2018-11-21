Protester helped down by cherry picker

Greg Rolles, 37, suspended himself over railway tracks west of Bowen early this morning in protest of the Adani mine.

Greg Rolles, 37, suspended himself over railway tracks west of Bowen early this morning in protest of the Adani mine.

A SINGLE protester suspended himself on a tripod blocking Aurizon's coal railway, 30 kilometres west of Bowen early this morning.

Victorian geography teacher, Greg Rolles 37, said he was taking a stand against the proposed Adani mine.

The railway services the Bowen Basin and delivers coal to the Abbot Point coal port, owned by Adani.

A Queensland Police spokesperson said police were called to the scene at around 5.45 am, and that no trains had been stopped by the lone protester.

Mr Rolles said this act was the last option he had in the hope of saving himself from the risks of premature climate related death.

"I have no other way to defend myself against companies profiting from global warming,” he said.

A Frontline Action On Coal spokesperson said around six police were on scene at around 9am and a cherry picker was on site to assist Mr Rolles to the ground, who had decided to come down of his own accord.

This is the third time in seven days that Aurizon rail networks have been shut down by climate activists, following the Brisbane line being held up for more than nine hours yesterday by Sadie Jones, 21.

Last week, an 18-year-old activist known as Hannah, blocked Aurizon's rail line stopping all trains accessing Abbot Point.