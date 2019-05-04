Protester to contest retribution claim

An anti-Adani protester wants to contest the amount of restitution being asked for from a protest.

AN ANTI-ADANI protester will contest the restitution being asked for in a court case against him.

Callum Kevin Trevor Townson, 21, of Alice Springs in the Northern Territory, pleaded guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court last week charged with trespassing on a railway, obstructing a railway, unlawfully entering farming land and contravening the direction or requirement of police to remove himself.

Duty lawyer Cleo Rewald told the court Townson had received restitution details asking for "close to $8000” on the morning of court.

"That restitution will be contested,” Mrs Rewald told the court.

She said the amount being sought was "not sufficiently broken down” and was "hand-written numbers”.

Prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors, however, said Townson had been provided with "broken-down details”.

Sgt Myors said the amount sought was broken down into an amount sought for Queensland Police Service officers' time, as well as amounts sought by Aurizon which owns the railway track.

"There is a description of what it is,” she said.

Mrs Rewald also asked that one of Townson's bail conditions that he not be allowed at a protester camp at Bogie be lifted, something the prosecution argued against.

"It cost well over $1500 to come back for this (court appearance),” Mrs Rewald said.

"He's had to drive to come here (from the Northern Territory). The flights were too expensive.

"I ask that you remove the camp condition. He will have to come here at considerable cost.”

Sgt Myors, however, disagreed with the request, saying Bowen had other cheap accommodation available.

"He pleaded guilty to these charges. It's a normal process to attend court,” Sgt Myors said.

"And he's committed these offences while residing at that camp.”

Magistrate Ron Muirhead refused to change the bail condition.

"Those conditions are justified,” Mr Muirhead said.

"There is other accommodation in Bowen.”

Mr Muirhead set Townson's case down for a contested facts hearing in Bowen Magistrates Court on June 5 at 11.30am.

On that day, the prosecution will call witnesses to establish to the court the amount of restitution being asked for.