Emily Starr and Matilda Heselev along with about 30 climate change activists are blocking the road to Abbott Point Coal terminal.
News

Protesters block Abbot Point Coal

Georgia Simpson
by
22nd Jul 2019 8:32 AM
TWO women have locked themselves to a concrete barrel, blocking access to Abbot Point Coal Terminal.

Emily Starr and Matilda Heselev, along with about 30 climate change activists are protesting in response to Adani's Carmichael Mine land clearing activities in the Galilee Basin.

Ms Heselev said to believe coal was the only way forward was a failure of the imagination.

A witness told the Whitsunday Times they believed police had arrested a French film crew, with French journalist and documentary maker Hugo Clement among those allegedly arrested.

 

Police are at the scene, and with unconfirmed reports that four people have been arrested.
A Queensland Police spokesperson said the protesters were at the Bruce Highway and Abbot Point Rd intersection, with police on scene.

A Frontline Action on Coal spokesperson said that opening the Galilee Basin was a 'harmful precedent' for Australia's future economy and geopolitical relations.

MORE TO COME.

