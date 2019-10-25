Menu
Mackay Conservation Group said it would hold a protest today at the Mackay offices of GHD. Photo: Hollie Adams
Protesters call on engineering firm to ‘wake up’

Zizi Averill
25th Oct 2019 10:25 AM
PYJAMA-CLAD anti-Adani protesters won’t even have to get out of bed today to target another Mackay business.

Mackay Conservation Group said the theatrical demonstration would include two protesters in a bed “dressed to represent Adani and GHD” calling on the engineering company in the CBD to “get out of bed with Adani immediately”.

The is the second time in two weeks the business’s Wood St office has been targeted by the environmental protesters.

Mackay Conservation Group said the protests would call on the company to rule out further work on the Adani mine and associated rail and port projects.

The group said today’s protest was part of a “national week of action … calling on GHD not to lend its engineering expertise to Adani’s coal projects”.

“GHD has worked with Adani since the Carmichael mine, rail and port project was first mooted,” a Mackay Conservation Group spokesman said.

“They should get out of bed with Adani immediately if they don’t want to face the reputational nightmare of being seen to be working against real action to prevent a global climate disaster.”

The spokesman said the engineering company was “sleepwalking into a long-term relationship with Adani”.

GHD could not be contacted for comment.

The protests are expected to begin at 12:15pm outside GHD’s Mackay office at 21 Wood St, Mackay.

