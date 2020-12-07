Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Extinction Rebellion protest causes major delays in Brisbane CBD
Extinction Rebellion protest causes major delays in Brisbane CBD
Environment

Protesters cause mayhem with brazen truck stunt

by Nathan Edwards
7th Dec 2020 9:22 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Extinction Rebellion protesters are causing significant delays in the Brisbane CBD this morning by blocking a major intersection with a rental truck.

The intersection of Edward and Queen Streets is completely blocked by the stunt which started at 7am.

Adelaide St is also gridlocked for a number of blocks in both directions.

The Extinction Rebellion protest in Brisbane CBD. Photo: Bianca Stone
The Extinction Rebellion protest in Brisbane CBD. Photo: Bianca Stone

Serial protester Eric Herbert is one of two activists who have climbed on top of the truck and are refusing to come down.

He was dancing with a megaphone on top of the truck before lighting a green smoke flare.

Herbert is shouting into a megaphone while the protest is being livestreamed on Extinction Rebellion's Brisbane Facebook page.

The group's banners slung from the rental truck include the lines "Defy Disaster, Disrupt the CBD" and "Demand a Climate Citizen's Assembly".

Protesters block Edward Street in the Brisbane CBD. Picture: 7 News
Protesters block Edward Street in the Brisbane CBD. Picture: 7 News

The protesters have put their arms in a 'lock on' device and will have to be cut free to be removed from the truck.

Pedestrian traffic was uninterrupted during the street shutdown, with police allowing normal foot traffic.

The protest is causing major peak-hour delays. Picture: 7 News
The protest is causing major peak-hour delays. Picture: 7 News

Queensland Police are urging motorists to avoid Queen Street in the CBD.

Diversions are in place via Edward Street.

The protest action comes as the group is set to hold a larger "non-violent action to disrupt the Brisbane CBD" in Post Office Square this Thursday afternoon.

Police on scene. Photo: Bianca Stone
Police on scene. Photo: Bianca Stone

Originally published as Protesters cause mayhem with brazen truck stunt

More Stories

brisbane cbd extinction rebellion protest

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Distillery next step as agave farm goes gangbusters

        Premium Content Distillery next step as agave farm goes gangbusters

        Business LONG READ: A farm south of Bowen will be home to our very own ‘distinctly Australian’ version of tequila.

        Ex-soldier fronts Bowen court over string of drug offences

        Premium Content Ex-soldier fronts Bowen court over string of drug offences

        Crime His charges included a crash six years ago when he was found with multiple drugs in...

        How a humble hall became a country town’s heart and soul

        Premium Content How a humble hall became a country town’s heart and soul

        People and Places ‘There were a lot of naysayers who said it was a massive undertaking and it’d never...

        16 things you missed at last week’s council meeting

        Premium Content 16 things you missed at last week’s council meeting

        News Shute Harbour, Airlie Beach traffic and Frog Rock reserve were all discussed around...