Amy Francis Booth, 25, and Reuben Michael Anstee, 28, are accused of causing more than $12,000 damage when they suspended themselves from poles at Adani's Carmichael mine site.
Crime

Protesters deny they caused $12k in damage

Janessa Ekert
2nd Oct 2019 1:22 PM
TWO anti-coal activists denied allegations they caused more than $12,000 damage during protest action at Adani's Carmichael mine.

Reuben Michael Anstee, 28 and Amy Francis Booth, 25 were arrested after suspending themselves from poles for about nine hours at the mine site near Clermont in early August.

The pair have each been charged with unlawfully damaging mines by interfering with infrastructure, trespassing and ignoring a police direction to leave.

When the case was mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court this morning both Mr Anstee and Ms Booth pleaded not guilty to unlawfully damaging mines, but guilty to the remaining two charges.

Legal Aid Queensland solicitor Rosie Varley acted for the pair on behalf of solicitors hired through the Environmental Defenders Office.

Neither accused are from Central Queensland. Mr Anstee is from the Moreton Bay region and Ms Booth from Victoria.

Because the pair have pleaded not guilty to one of the charges the case will be returned to the Clermont Magistrates Court. A brief of evidence was ordered.

Their matters will next be mentioned in Clermont on December 3. Their appearance has been excused on that date and a solicitor has been given permission to appear by telephone.

adani amy francis booth carmichael coal mine clermont protesters reuben michael anstee rosie valey
Mackay Daily Mercury

