Anti-mining protester's 'extraordinary emergency' defence

AN ANTI-MINING protester has argued in court he suspended himself from a tripod over a railway line at Bowen because it was an "extraordinary emergency" of climate change.

Greg William Rolles, 37, of Gembrook in Victoria, pleaded not guilty at a hearing in Bowen Magistrates Court on Thursday to trespassing on a railway, interfering with a railway and contravening a direction by police.

While Mr Rolles did not dispute any of the facts of the case where he suspended himself from a tripod over the Mt Buckley railway line, his legal defence was that he did so because it was an "extraordinary emergency" of climate change under the Criminal Code.

Prosecution witness Sergeant Ryan Gregory told the court he found Mr Rolles suspended from a tripod above the railway line at about 5.15am on November 21 while patrolling the railway tracks between Bowen and Collinsville.

Mr Rolles was hanging from ropes and a harness on a "seat contraption" from the tripod which had three poles which were each about six or seven metres high and remained there for three hours, Sgt Gregory said.

Representing himself in court, Mr Rolles took to the witness box to explain how he thought climate change was an immediate threat and was an extraordinary emergency.

"I'm an ordinary person, using their ordinary power," Mr Rolles said.

"This is an extraordinary emergency that will hurt life itself."

"My actions were to stop coal as best I could. I believe that railway line is used to transport coal."

Under cross-examination Mr Rolles spoke of how he was at the railway line that day to undertake "peaceful non-violent direct action".

He did, however, agree that he broke the law that day and that he didn't stop the climate emergency.

"I've done the best I can. The emergency is still ongoing," he said.

"It slowed business down and got people talking. We've been 30 year in this climate emergency."

Defence witness Professor Brendan Mackey appeared in court by phone from Brisbane to discuss what he called an extraordinary emergency from a scientific point of view.

Prof Mackey is a director of the Griffith Climate Change Response Probe and one of the authors of a report for the Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change.

He told the court how allowing global warming to increase by 1.5 per cent would take it to a "tipping point".

"It's an emergency. We only have 10 years before we reach that threshold," Prof Mackey said.

Another defence witness, Dr Nicole Rogers also gave evidence by phone, and spoke of the legal avenues which had been taken against Adani's proposed Carmichael Mine.

Dr Rogers is a Southern Cross University School of Justice senior lecturer and has worked in the field of environmental law.

In her closing submission, police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors said Mr Rolles' argument of "extraordinary emergency" was not a legal one.

"Global warming and climate change is not an emergency nor is it extraordinary," Sgt Myors said.

"It's not an instant, sudden or a remarkable change. It has been a slow process."

Sgt Myors also told the court Mr Rolles spent time planning the protest, meaning it was not a "sudden emergency".

She also said Mr Rolles' actions were not that of an "ordinary person".

"The defendant could have been expected to act otherwise to get people talking," she said.

"He could have got his message across using lawful means."

Mr Rolles, however, argued that he was an ordinary person addressing the climate change emergency.

"There are ordinary people all over the world taking non-violent civil action similar to what I did."

"My act was to stop coal trains. Coal is the major cause of CO2 emissions.

"I may have delayed the shipment of coal and the burning of coal, therefore addressing the emergency."

Magistrate Ron Muirhead will hand down his decision on the case in Bowen Magistrates Court on May 28.