Protester's extraordinary legal defence rejected

Anti-Adani protester Greg Rolles outside Bowen Magistrates Court after the finding was handed down in his case. Monique Preston

A DEFENCE of the extraordinary emergency of climate change has been rejected by a magistrate as a valid excuse for an anti-Adani protest at Bowen.

Greg William Rolles, 37, of Gembrook in Victoria, was found guilty in Bowen Magistrates Court today of intentionally trespassing on the Mt Buckley railway line, trespassing on the railway line and contravening a direction of police on November 21 last year.

Rolles pleaded not guilty to the three charges in a hearing on May 16, arguing he suspended himself from a tripod over the Mt Buckley railway line for three hours because it was an "extraordinary emergency" of climate change.

Magistrate Ron Muirhead today categorically rejected the extraordinary emergency defence which excludes a person from criminal responsibility for an act done in sudden or extraordinary emergency where an ordinary person would not have acted otherwise.

"I would have to be satisfied that the defendant had no other reasonable and practical alternatives available to him to avoid the effects of climate change except to break the law and suspend himself in a tripod over an active railway line," Mr Muirhead said.

"The sheer absurdity of such a proposition cannot be overstated."

He said other ways to protest were available to Rolles.

"The defendant's belief that he had exhausted all lawful ways to convince relevant authorities to take action to address the issue of climate change is not relevant as a defence, Mr Muirhead said.

"Likewise, the defendant's self-indulgent, subjective belief that he was morally obliged to take personal responsibility to combat climate change does not excuse his unlawful behaviour."

Prosecutor, Sergeant Emma Myors, asked for the a fine of between $3000 and $5000 - closer to the upper end of fines available.

She also asked for restitution of $638.40 for the hire of a cherry picker to remove Rolles from the tripod - before he climbed down himself, as well as $1595 in wages for Aurizon staff who were called to the protest "to maintain the safety of the network at that time".

Rolles refuted that he should have to pay the Aurizon wages, saying he had not been given a break-down of how the amount was reached.

"That's a lot of wages. I've been given no evidence of if they were called in or were (already) working," he said.

In his final submission, Rolles spoke of how he had a strong Christian faith as a Quaker.

"As a Christian, I have to take into account people are dying from global warming," Rolles said.

"I have a firm belief my action was a proportionate response to climate change."

He also spoke of how he did not have a job and was living off his savings.

He told the court how he was "effectively homeless" and living out of his car, staying on friends' properties.

In fining Rolles $7000, Mr Muirhead told him he was "lucky" the offences could not legally carry a prison term.

"If it could have carried a term of imprison, I would have considered it," Mr Muirhead said.

"It's an offence that could result in serious consequences - death or injury to either yourself or others."

Mr Muirhead also spoke of the need for general deterrence of others looking to protest in similar ways.

"Similar offences have been I court in recent months. It's getting to be quite a common offence."

Rolles was fined $5000 for interfering with a railway line, $1000 for trespassing on the railway line and $1000 for contravening a direction of police to come down from the tripod.

He also ordered he pay $1595 in restitution for Aurizon staff wages and $638.40 for the hire of the cherry picker.

"I do consider that amount in reasonable," he said.

He also ordered property seized by police on the day - including Rolles' mobile phone - be forfeited to police.