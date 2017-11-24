Protesters heckle Costo in the saddle

MP Jason Costigan riding down the main street of Proserpine being heckled by anti-Urannah Dam and anti-Adani protesters.

MP Jason Costigan riding down the main street of Proserpine being heckled by anti-Urannah Dam and anti-Adani protesters.

IN A last minute stunt before tomorrow's election, Whitsunday sitting member Jason Costigan rode down the main street of Proserpine on horseback to heckles by anti-Urannah Dam and anti-Adani protesters.

Around 50 protesters had occupied MP Costigan's Proserpine office for roughly three hours this morning before being moved on by police.

Ex-service-man Jeffrey Cantor, from Cairns, was arrested after failing to comply with police direction and was taken to Proserpine Police Station to appear in Proserpine Court later this year.

Spokesperson for the local Widi people Ken Peters-Dodd said the protest was in relation to the LNP's pledge last month to fast track the implementation of the proposed Urannah dam project within 100 days of taking office if elected.

MP rides horse down Prossie Main St: Jason Costigan's election stunt thwarted by protesters in Proserpine today.

Mr Costigan has long championed the project 60km south west of Proserpine.

"The indigenous native title holders have not been consulted even though we have asked repeatedly to meet with Jason Costigan," Mr Peters-Dodd said.

"We will not allow our sacred headlands, waters, environment and cultural heritage to be destroyed.

"Instead why not encourage the next stages of the Burdekin Dam?"

Ken Peters-Dodd outside MP Costigan's Proserpine office this morning.

The protester are also demonstrating their opposition to the proposed Adani Carmichael Mine in the Galilee Basin.

"I believe the dam will be used for mining - this Adani project impacts right from pit to port so we do not want to see this mega mine go ahead and destroy the future," Mr Peters-Dodd said.

Flanked by Jennifer and Bonnie Cox from the local Goorganga station, Jason Costigan said he was on horseback to highlight the LNP's and his own passion for agriculture.

Jennifer and Bonnie Cox from the local Goorganga station with MP Jason Costigan (centre) in Main St Proserpine today. Jessica Lamb

"Prosperine thrives on agriculture - be it cattle or sugar," he said.

Mr Costigan said he believed the majority of people picketing his office were ''grubs'' and from ''out of town.''

"Here I am riding the main street of Proserpine on horseback; I bet to get here the 'rent-a-crowd' used fossil fuel cars and planes, nothing as sustainable as horse back.

"What about kids coming through the schools in the region? Are they expected to head south for a job or line up at centre link? I won't stand for it"

When asked why he hadn't met with the indigenous title holders, Mr Costigan responded: "That's absolute rubbish."

"Not all indigenous people are anti-development, anti-jobs and anti-opportunity," he said.

"They do not speak for everyone."