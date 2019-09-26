Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Nearly 40 people aged between three and 70 are protesting the Adani mine.
Nearly 40 people aged between three and 70 are protesting the Adani mine. Frontline Action On Coal
Breaking

Protesters: ‘Nobody is going to work this morning’

Ashley Pillhofer
26th Sep 2019 7:41 AM | Updated: 9:52 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PROTESTERS blocking a number of gates to the Adani mine have announced to social media that 'nobody is going to work this morning'.

The group who represent anti-coal group Front Line Action On Coal are lifestreaming the protest on Facebook from a location close to the worker's camp.

Social media posts made by the group claim about 40 people aged between 3-70 had blocked movement and the use of machinery at the site. 

On the stream a woman told viewers the group were blocking more than one entrance to the site.

The steam also captured a confrontation between a man understood to be employed by Adani and the protest group.

In the footage the mine worker can be seen taking pictures of the group as they film him when a verbal argument broke out.

The woman recording the footage told the man his day to day business "paled in comparison" to the work of protesters.

A statement from Adani said All work onsite was continuing without impact.

"The only thing being achieved is wasting police resources. No problems though - we're getting on with the job," the statement said. 

Today's protest comes a day after two protesters suspended themselves in trees to protest the mine.

Police have been notified.

More Stories

adani adani protesters protest
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Driver in car crash had a 'concoction of drugs' in system

    premium_icon Driver in car crash had a 'concoction of drugs' in system

    Crime Man reversed into vehicle, mowed into wheelie bin during drug-impaired drive.

    Veteran reunited with lost Defence Force medal

    premium_icon Veteran reunited with lost Defence Force medal

    News Newspaper piece leads to joyful find for former Navy technician

    Game changer takes top spot in influential season

    premium_icon Game changer takes top spot in influential season

    Sport Brahmans crown best and fairest, players' player and more

    What these people did on Main St to cop an $800 fine

    premium_icon What these people did on Main St to cop an $800 fine

    Crime A costly mistake, and how you can avoid it