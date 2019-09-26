Protesters: ‘Nobody is going to work this morning’
PROTESTERS blocking a number of gates to the Adani mine have announced to social media that 'nobody is going to work this morning'.
The group who represent anti-coal group Front Line Action On Coal are lifestreaming the protest on Facebook from a location close to the worker's camp.
Social media posts made by the group claim about 40 people aged between 3-70 had blocked movement and the use of machinery at the site.
On the stream a woman told viewers the group were blocking more than one entrance to the site.
The steam also captured a confrontation between a man understood to be employed by Adani and the protest group.
In the footage the mine worker can be seen taking pictures of the group as they film him when a verbal argument broke out.
The woman recording the footage told the man his day to day business "paled in comparison" to the work of protesters.
A statement from Adani said All work onsite was continuing without impact.
"The only thing being achieved is wasting police resources. No problems though - we're getting on with the job," the statement said.
Today's protest comes a day after two protesters suspended themselves in trees to protest the mine.
Police have been notified.