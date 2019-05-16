Menu
The protesters outside of Bowen Magistrates Court today as a man faces charges in relation to a Mt Buckley railway line protest. Jordan Gilliland
Protesters outside Bowen Magistrates Court

by Jordan Gilliland
16th May 2019 9:35 AM

THERE is a strong protester presence out the front of Bowen Magistrates Court today as a man faces charges in relation to a Mt Buckley railway line protest.

Greg William Rolles, 37, of Gembrook in Victoria, is facing court today on charges of trespassing on a railway, interfering with a railway and contravening a direction or requirement of police to remove himself from the railway line.

The charges are in relation to an anti-Adani protest that occurred on November 21, 2018 where Mr Rolles allegedly blocked an Aurizon railway track, 30 kilometres west of Bowen.

More than 15 protesters attended court today to support Mr Rolles.

Police were present outside the court.

bowen bowen magistrates court protesters whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

