Protesters rain on Adani's parade

ANGRY: Protesters gathered in Townsville to voice opposition to the Carmichael Mine.

PROTESTERS - a number of whom travelled from the Whitsundays - were a thorn in the side of Mr Gautam Adani in Townsville today, where the Indian mining giant's $21.7 billion Carmichael mine project achieved its final state and federal ticks.

The Adani chairman and Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk chose to meet in Townsville where it has been announced the Adani Headquarters will be based.

The project has been controversial for the tourism-dependant Whitsundays, with some heralding the approvals as an economic shot in the arm for the region while other remain concerned about its potential impacts on the Great Barrier Reef.

About 200 people including tourism operators, indigenous elders, environmentalists and even an ex-coal miner met in Townsville to express their anger this morning.

Australian Marine Conservation Society campaigner Cherry Muddle led the Whitsunday delegation and said the project concerned a wide cross-section of the community.

"There was a really broad ranging list of concerns from global warming, land rights for the Jurru people, jobs because people want tourism jobs protected and in general a lot of angst about the impact it will have on the community," she said.

Mrs Muddle said she had not given up hope of the project falling through.

"It is uncertain whether it will go ahead - Adani will need finance and investment and there is speculation and rumours about whether this will happen," she said.

The government approvals have followed ongoing legal challenges from organisations including the Mackay Conservation Group, which held the project up in the federal court after finding impacts on the yakka skink and ornamental snake had not been adequately considered.

Mr Adani has now also met criticism over expectations he will secure a $1 billion federal government loan towards establishing the Carmichael rail line.

Mrs Muddle accused both sides of politics of caving in to foreign interests.

"I think it would be absolutely inexcusable to give away a billion dollars of taxpayers money to a foreign billionaire that already has special treatment," she said.

"(This) special treatment for Australia's largest coal mine from both the Queensland and Australian governments risks irreversibly damaging the Great Barrier Reef and the local, long-term jobs it sustains."

The Carmichael coal and rail project is expected to create 1500 jobs and work on the mine is expected to start in 2017.

While Townsville has been chosen for the regional headquarters, Mackay will be named "maintenance hub" with Bowen to secure a "rail construction and operational services hub".

Mr Adani is on his way to Abbot Point.