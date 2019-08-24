Protesters’ threat to shut down CBD for weeks

Extinction Rebellion protestors block the corner of Margaret and William Streets in Brisbane oin August 6, More protests are planned for coming weeks. Picture: AAP Image/Darren England

CLIMATE change protesters have revealed their plans to shut down the Brisbane CBD in another act of "rebellion" they warn will last days or even weeks.

Just days after the State Government unveiled a major crackdown on extremist behaviour, the Extinction Rebellion protest group has begun planning for "international rebellion".

The massive protest, planned for October 7, the Queen's Birthday public holiday in Queensland, is proposed to happen simultaneously across the country and the world.

Extinction Rebellion have launched a series of workshops to prepare its members for the large protest.

The first, held at Kangaroo Point for six hours on Saturday, took members through "critical planning" for October 7 and beyond.

The group has also scheduled daily meetings to introduce new members to the cause and on Monday will host a session to give activist's advice on how to deal with police and magistrates.

Queensland Police are aware of the planned action and will have a strong presence in the Brisbane CBD during all protests.

Followers of the protest group raised concerns on social media that October 7 may not carry much impact, being a public holiday, but the group confirmed the action would be ongoing.

"XR SEQ and surrounding XR groups expect thousands of rebels to descend on the Queensland capital from October 7th, onward," a public Facebook event post read.

"We acknowledge that this action and the rebellion will take place on the stolen land of the Jagera and Turrbal peoples of Meanjin and surrounds (now so-called Brisbane).

"First Nations people have already been fighting for 231 years to protect country, water, culture and life.

"On August 6th, we gave a sample of what we have the capacity to do when we come together. It is now time to act on something bigger."

An Extinction Rebellion protester who abseiled off William Jolly Bridge in Brisbane’s CBD on August 19. Picture: Supplied.

Sean Nolan, a 35-year-old member of Extinction Rebellion, who suspended himself from the William Jolly Bridge on Monday, blocking peak hour traffic, said immediate change was needed.

"Our solution will not come from the thinking that created this crisis," he said

"Hope for the future lies within everyday people, people like us, taking action.

"Business as usual is killing us and it is those who have contributed least to this crisis who will feel its effects first.

"The crisis is growing and so are we. It's time to stand up and stand together."