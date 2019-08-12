'Proud Prossy kid' leads his team to minor premiership

STAR: Brahmans skipper Darcy Wright (pictured against Sarina this year) scored three tries in a dominant individual display.

WHITSUNDAY Brahmans coach Tye Ingebrigtsen praised skipper Darcy Wright for a dominant performance which helped the club sew up the Rugby League Mackay A-Grade minor premiership.

The Brahmans were brilliant on Saturday night against a desperate Magpies outfit which needed a win to keep their finals hopes alive.

Whitsunday flew out of the blocks to lead 18-0 at half time and withstood a second-half Magpies fightback to prevail 30-16 and secure the week1 finals bye.

Brahmans junior Wright was a standout for the hosts with three tries in a 'man of the match' performance.

"He was outstanding," Ingebrigtsen said of his skipper.

"He's a proud Prossy kid.

"He's played there for a long time and wears his heart on his sleeve.

"He's really stepped up this year and taken on the captaincy role for the first time.

"If we are to go deep into these finals, we expect him to play a big part."

Ingebrigtsen hailed an "enjoyable" night of football in which the Brahmans stayed perfect with a seventh home win from as many matches at Les Stagg Oval.

"We played some really outstanding footy in the first 40 minutes," he said.

"With the opportunities we created that didn't stick, we could have been up by 30 at half time.

"In the second half Magpies came out with their season on the line and got back into the game, but we controlled things when we needed to and got over the top.

"The minor premiership was one of our main goals. It was nice to finish our season on home turf. "

The proud Whitsunday coach welcomed the reward of a finals bye which came with clinching top spot.

"In the scheme of things, Wests and Souths will now have to play each other two weeks in a row - that's two weeks of tough footy before we play one of those teams," he said.

"We'll be that much fresher than them. That's a good thing for us."