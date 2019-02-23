A provisional driver has been fined for drink driving.

A PROVISIONAL driver caught drink driving has been fined $500 and lost his licence for three months.

Jayke Gregory Johnson, 19, from Cannonvale, pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday, February 18, to driving over the general alcohol limit while the holder of a provisional licence.

Prosecutor Robert Beamish told the court police heard Johnson revving his car and saw him driving away from a Cannonvale house after they were called to the Hibiscus Drive property for an unrelated incident.

When police stopped Johnson on Orchid Rd, Cannonvale, he recorded a blood alcohol content of 0.062, Mr Beamish said.

As a holder of a provisional licence, Johnson is not allowed to drive with any alcohol in his system.

Johnson's solicitor Ali Ladd said her client had left a party in Orchid Drive after an argument and planned to drive "a couple of hundred metres” to a bus depot where he was going to leave his car.

She said the revving was because Johnson was on a high driveway.