PSA: Candidate forum in the Whitsundays

The candidate forum is being run in Bowen, and Bowen Chamber of Commerce chairman Bruce Hedditch said they are expecting a large turnout, and welcomes anyone in the community to attend the event.

A CANDIDATE forum will be held this Tuesday, allowing Bowen residents to hear from their electoral options.

The forum will be held at The Larrikin Hotel on May 7, starting from 5.30pm.

It will see five candidates each given the opportunity to express their views on a variety of topics and policies that relate to the seat of Dawson ahead of the Federal Election.

At the time of publication, the forum will see discussion from current Liberal National MP George Christensen, Labor candidate Belinda Hassan, United Australia candidate Colin Thompson, Katter's Australian Party candidate Brendan Bunyan and independent Lachlan Queenan.

Each candidate will be given seven minutes to speak about themselves, their party and their policies.

They will then be given five minutes to discuss three questions that will be provided to them prior to the forum.

These questions will regard their position on the Urannah Dam project, their stance on the development of the Galilee basin and their opinions on small businesses in the Bowen area.

Once all speakers have concluded, the floor will open up to 20 minutes of questions and answers, so that the public may raise issues or queries that they have for party members.

Bowen Chamber of Commerce chairman Bruce Hedditch said the open forum was being run so that the people of Bowen could get to know all of their options, especially those of the big two.

"Our main objective with running this is to have a community link to the candidates,” Mr Hedditch said.

"There's not enough opportunity for residents in the local area to meet and talk to the candidates, this will help voters to make their preferences.

"With such a large number of candidates contesting the seat of Dawson, it is essential the community can identify the policies of those seeking election.”

If you want to vote before May 18, the pre-polling venue in Bowen is:

Bowen Police Citizens Youth Club

Monday, May 6 - Friday, May 10 (8.30am - 5.30pm)

Monday, May 13 - Tuesday, May 14 (8.30am - 5.30pm)

Wednesday, May 15 (8.30am - 6pm)

Thursday, May 16 (8.30am - 5.30pm)