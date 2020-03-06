Pub meal to help bushfire victims

WIRES Mid South Coast wombat coordinator Tony De La Fosse with two orphaned pouch-rescued Wombats at his property in Malua Bay, South of Sydney. AAP/Steven Saphore

WHITSUNDAY residents know all too well the long process of recovery that comes following a natural disaster when the cameras turn off and the rest of the country returns to life as normal.

For this very reason, the Airlie Beach Hotel has teamed up with Brisbane-based band RUSH HOUR to raise funds for this summer’s bushfire recovery efforts.

On March 28, the same day Cyclone Debbie made landfall in 2017, The Pub will host the band in a massive Women Who Rock tribute show with $5 from every meal donated to not-for-profit organisations WIRES and GIVIT.

Collection tins will also be circulated during the event to raise funds for those affected by the fires.

RUSH HOUR has donated their time to perform at the event and will play hit songs from the ‘70s and ‘80s from artists such as Cyndi Lauper and Blondie.

Marketing manager for Airlie Beach Hotel Mark Wilkins said he hoped residents would dig deep for a worthy cause.

“We thought we’d split it down the middle and have two different charities,” he said.

“We wanted to not only help the human recovery efforts but also support the care and recovery of our animals.”

Not-for-profit organisation GIVIT provided valuable support to many Whitsunday residents after Cyclone Debbie and use donations to purchase essential items to those in need.

Donations to WIRES will help provide immediate relief and rehabilitation for sick and injured wildlife, and from November to February accepted more than 12,900 rescued animals that were sick, injured or orphaned.

In recent weeks WIRES has also funded 114 groups on the ground, including WIRES’ 28 branches in New South Wales and 86 external groups across six states and territories, with more applications being approved daily.