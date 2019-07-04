PUBLIC APPEAL: Help find missing 10-year-old girl in Rocky

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 10-year-old girl missing from Norman Gardens.

6.30am: Rockhampton Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 10-year-old girl missing from Norman Gardens.

The girl was last seen around 6.45pm at home on Tuesday, July 2.

Police and family hold concerns for her safety due to her age.

She is described as Aboriginal, 155cm tall, solid build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

The girl was last seen wearing a grey hoodie jumper, and white sandshoes.

Police are urging anyone with information to her whereabouts to contact police.

Policelink 131444.