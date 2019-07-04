Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 10-year-old girl missing from Norman Gardens.
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 10-year-old girl missing from Norman Gardens. QPS
News

PUBLIC APPEAL: Help find missing 10-year-old girl in Rocky

4th Jul 2019 6:40 AM | Updated: 8:12 AM

6.30am: Rockhampton Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate a 10-year-old girl missing from Norman Gardens.

The girl was last seen around 6.45pm at home on Tuesday, July 2.

Police and family hold concerns for her safety due to her age.

She is described as Aboriginal, 155cm tall, solid build, brown hair, and brown eyes.

The girl was last seen wearing a grey hoodie jumper, and white sandshoes.

Police are urging anyone with information to her whereabouts to contact police.

Policelink 131444.

rockhampton police
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    It took much more than a second opinion to diagnose Nate

    premium_icon It took much more than a second opinion to diagnose Nate

    Health Nathan went to several doctors before he was diagnosed, and his persistence saved his leg - and his life. His message?

    Local business celebrates three decades today

    premium_icon Local business celebrates three decades today

    Business Happy 30th birthday to the franchise that started in Airlie Beach.

    USE IT OR LOSE IT: Meal on wheels gets new wheels

    premium_icon USE IT OR LOSE IT: Meal on wheels gets new wheels

    News Local service needs community support to survive.

    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards