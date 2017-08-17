Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Gene Farrelly, director of United Project Partners Pty Ltd.
Gene Farrelly, director of United Project Partners Pty Ltd. Contributed
News

Public examination date set for in-liquidation developer

Matthew Newton
by
5th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PUBLIC examination of the financial affairs of Darling Downs and Gympie property developer United Project Partners Pty Ltd has been set down for March 9. 

UPP and several associated companies under the directorship of Gympie businessman Gene Farrelly went into liquidation in the middle of 2017, owing a combined $13 million to businesses, and people who had invested their superannuation in the United Group. 

Liquidator Adam Ward of Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants said in his most recent advice to creditors the public examination of the company would allow his office to maximise "the recoveries of the outstanding loan accounts" and "provide ASIC with a sufficiently detailed and evidenced supplementary report to enable ASIC to determine if prosecution action is required". 

A hearing on December 18 last year allowed for the production of records relating to the case. 

Mr Farrelly is among a list of six people who have been summoned for public examination in Brisbane's Federal Court in March. 

More Stories

Show More
public examination toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list united project partners
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Last says ‘nothing concrete’ in Bowen birthing review

        premium_icon Last says ‘nothing concrete’ in Bowen birthing review

        Health Dale Last has said the current government had been ‘making noises on maternity services’ for some time

        Stayz responds to council’s ‘party house’ laws

        premium_icon Stayz responds to council’s ‘party house’ laws

        News Whitsunday Regional Council’s noise curfew and ‘good neighbour rules’ came under...

        Rape victim has ‘nightmares’ of terrifying assault

        premium_icon Rape victim has ‘nightmares’ of terrifying assault

        Crime A married man committed a vile rape and sexual assault of a sleeping woman 20 years...

        Abusive man cops fine

        premium_icon Abusive man cops fine

        News A Collinsville man has been fined for being a public nuisance, after verbally...