‘Public masturbator’ preys on teenagers

POLICE are investigating reports of a man terrorising women and teens on Gold Coast beaches by performing a disgusting act.

The shocking complaints to authorities come as the Gold Coast Bulletin earlier this week obtained exclusive pictures of a man who was allegedly caught in the act at Main Beach, fondling his groin while watching a group of three 13-year-old girls.

Dressed in a hi-vis long-sleeved shirt, shorts, a cap and dark glasses, the man was chased down by a number of witnesses at the Southport Surf Life Saving Club after allegedly being spotted in the dunes at Main Beach undertaking the dirty act.

Man running from witnesses at Main Beach after allegedly being sprung masturbating near 13-year-old girls. Picture: Scott Powick.

Witnesses said the man had originally sat nearby the girls on the beach, who had moved away.

The man allegedly followed them before crouching down behind them in the dunes and watching them as they showered.

When approached by members of the surf club, who say they witnessed the alleged act, the man ran away.

The man was also chased down by a Bulletin photographer, but refused to stop.

The incident was reported to police, who are investigating.

Officers are calling on members of the public to come forward if they have any information about a man matching the description, who was seen at Southport Surf Life Saving Club on the afternoon of December 2.

Detectives are also looking into another similar report on November 30, where a man was seen at about 3pm performing the same act in public near two women, who were sunbaking at Southport Spit.

The man was seen in the dunes on December 2 near Southport Surf Life Saving Club. Picture: Scott Powick.

The women contacted police about the incident.

They are looking into whether the two cases of public masturbation are linked.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police are actively patrolling the beaches around Main Beach and The Spit after the incidents.

However long-time Gold Coasters say the alleged public exposure is not new to this strip of the coast, saying it has been a notorious hotspot for the undesirable exhibitionism for years.

Public masturbation is considered an indecent act under Queensland law.

Under the law, if any person wilfully does any indecent act in any place with intent to insult or offend any person they can be jailed for a maximum of two years.

Anyone with any information to contact police by calling ­PoliceLink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

