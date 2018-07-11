Public nuisance in SNP warned

A MAN told police he was "teaching some hippies how to do a smoking ceremony” when he lit a fire near the lagoon last month.

Glen Campbell Lord appeared in custody in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to plead guilty to four charges including public nuisance.

The 51-year-old was found in Airlie Beach's Safe Night Precinct twice while on a police banning notice and failed to attend the police station with his ID.

The Airlie Beach man who lives on his boat was found on June 11 after smoke was seen billowing near the lagoon.

Duty lawyer Elizabeth Smith said Lord learnt how to do a smoking ceremony while he was living and travelling around Australia and the Torres Strait.

Magistrate James Morton said Lord's criminal history indicated a man living on the fringe of society.

"Every time you go to the SNP it will bring you more misery. September 10 is the date you are allowed back in there. Mark it on your calendar, scratch it into your boat if you have to,” Mr Morton said.

Lord was convicted and fined $500.