Public showcase of C17 Globe Master at Proserpine airport

A C17 Globe Master aircraft will be open for public viewing at Whitsunday Coast Airport ahead of Anzac Day commemorations.

COME check out an RAAF aircraft at Whitsunday Coast Airport ahead of the 2018 Anzac Day commemorations.

RAAF Amberley will host a static viewing of the titanic, C17 Globe Master aircraft at the airport from 2.30pm - 4.30pm on Tuesday April 24.

Members of the public are invited to walk through and experience the sheer enormity of the aircraft before it conducts a low flyover of the region, as part of Anzac Day commemorations next Wednesday.

RSL Airlie Beach committee member Peter Mcellin said this is a great experience for community members and opportunity to gain a greater understanding of the Anzac history.

Ahead of the Anzac day commemorations 150 RAAF personnel and 50 of their family members will descend on the region from across Australia.

The fly-over of two C17 Globe Masters will occur during the region's marches starting with a low flyover in Bowen and Collinsville before reaching Airlie Beach at approximately 9am.