Menu
Login
A C17 Globe Master aircraft will be open for public viewing at Whitsunday Coast Airport ahead of Anzac Day commemorations.
A C17 Globe Master aircraft will be open for public viewing at Whitsunday Coast Airport ahead of Anzac Day commemorations.
News

Public showcase of C17 Globe Master at Proserpine airport

tamera francis
by
17th Apr 2018 10:07 AM

COME check out an RAAF aircraft at Whitsunday Coast Airport ahead of the 2018 Anzac Day commemorations.

RAAF Amberley will host a static viewing of the titanic, C17 Globe Master aircraft at the airport from 2.30pm - 4.30pm on Tuesday April 24.

Members of the public are invited to walk through and experience the sheer enormity of the aircraft before it conducts a low flyover of the region, as part of Anzac Day commemorations next Wednesday.

RSL Airlie Beach committee member Peter Mcellin said this is a great experience for community members and opportunity to gain a greater understanding of the Anzac history.

Ahead of the Anzac day commemorations 150 RAAF personnel and 50 of their family members will descend on the region from across Australia.

The fly-over of two C17 Globe Masters will occur during the region's marches starting with a low flyover in Bowen and Collinsville before reaching Airlie Beach at approximately 9am.

anzac day 2018 cannonvale proserpine raaf amberley whitsunday coast airport whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Bowen firies make a furry pup rescue

    Bowen firies make a furry pup rescue

    News The pawfect rescue was executed in Bowen on Monday morning by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

    Brahmans snatch victory from the jaws of Souths Sharks

    Brahmans snatch victory from the jaws of Souths Sharks

    News Brahmans snatch victory from the jaws of Souths Sharks.

    Deep squats and personal bests in North Challenge

    Deep squats and personal bests in North Challenge

    News Whitsunday Weightlifter finishes first and second in Cairns.

    Second island snake bite victim in a week airlifted

    Second island snake bite victim in a week airlifted

    News Second snake bite victim in a week airlifted.

    Local Partners