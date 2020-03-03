Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Learn the art of public speaking at the new Toastmasters Club. Pictured are new members Tim Oberg, Stephen Logan and Olivia Brodhurst.
Learn the art of public speaking at the new Toastmasters Club. Pictured are new members Tim Oberg, Stephen Logan and Olivia Brodhurst.
News

Public speaking skills on offer

Deborah Friend
3rd Mar 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

PUBLIC speaking is a daunting prospect for most people, but like most skills, practising helps.

Now, a group of Whitsunday locals are looking to do just that by forming a new Toastmasters club.

Toastmasters is a non-profit, educational organisation, that teaches public speaking and leadership skills.

The Whitsundays previously had a Toastmasters club that met regularly, however, it stopped after Cyclone Debbie hit the region in March 2017.

A representative of the new group, Tim Oberg, from Cannonvale, said the average person ranked the fear of public speaking higher than the fear of death.

“In other words, at a funeral they would rather be in the coffin than giving the eulogy,” he said.

“One of the best ways to conquer this fear is to practice, practise, practise.

“I am required to speak in public as part of my job and, even after having done this for many years, I still get quite nervous.

“I’m hoping that having an opportunity to practise regularly at Toastmasters will give me more confidence in these situations.”

Established in 1924, worldwide membership of Toastmasters now exceeds 358,000 people in more than 16,800 clubs, in 143 countries.

It is a requirement of Toastmasters International to have 20 members to start a new club.

It is envisaged the club will meet twice a month, midweek, at a central venue to be confirmed.

If you’re interested in learning more please visit https://www.facebook.com/groups/206546690396019/

public speaking skills toastmasters club
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NQ First leader spruiks $6B program

        premium_icon NQ First leader spruiks $6B program

        Politics Jason Costigan visits Emerald Chamber of Commerce to talk about infrastructure.

        • 3rd Mar 2020 12:17 PM
        New details emerge about ReefWorld drowning

        premium_icon New details emerge about ReefWorld drowning

        News Police release more information about the death at ReefWorld

        New look Race Week announced

        premium_icon New look Race Week announced

        News The dates for the 2020 event have been confirmed with some exciting new additions.

        IN COURT: Name of 30+ people facing Bowen court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Name of 30+ people facing Bowen court today

        Crime Each week people appear in Bowen court on a range of offences.