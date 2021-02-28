Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Noosa nightclub was searched on Friday night.
A Noosa nightclub was searched on Friday night.
Crime

Public tip leads to alleged nightclub drug bust

Eden Boyd
28th Feb 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been charged after sniffer dogs helped in the raid of a popular Noosa nightclub where police allegedly found cocaine.

Young woman allegedly busted in roadside drug test

A police spokesman confirmed a public tip led to the arrest of a 29-year-old at a Hastings St club on Friday night about 8pm.

The Sunshine Beach man was charged with one count of possessing a dangerous drug exceeding Schedule 3.

Bay Village Noosa on Hastings St.
Bay Village Noosa on Hastings St.

According to the Drugs Misuse Regulation 1987, the Schedule 3 quantity of cocaine is 2g.

The man is due to appear in the Noosa Magistrates Court on March 23.

More Stories

crime dog squad hastings street noosa scd crime sunshine coast crime sunshine coast police
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CYCLONE WATCH: 200mm falls predicted as Niran approaches coast

        Premium Content CYCLONE WATCH: 200mm falls predicted as Niran approaches...

        Weather UPDATE: Heavy rainfall and possible gale-force winds are expected in Mackay and the Whitsundays as a low continues to develop

        Alcohol, drugs and sexual activity: Learning through theatre

        Premium Content Alcohol, drugs and sexual activity: Learning through theatre

        Art & Theatre This year’s plot follows a teen named ‘Charlie’ who is getting ready for a year of...

        Police blitz targets almost 300 drivers for drugs, alcohol

        Premium Content Police blitz targets almost 300 drivers for drugs, alcohol

        Crime Where the Whitsundays operation was carried out and how many drivers were nabbed...

        On this day: Flashback to Proserpine Guardian 40 years ago

        Premium Content On this day: Flashback to Proserpine Guardian 40 years ago

        Community Check out what was making headlines, including a resident being invited to the...