Police are at the scene of Sunday's fatal shooting at Ipswich train station.
News

Public transport still suspended after station shooting

Hayden Johnson
by
17th Sep 2018 11:07 AM

PEOPLE returning home from work today are expected to face delays with Ipswich train station expected to remain closed while police investigate a fatal shooting.

Rail services on the Ipswich/ Rosewood line remain suspended after police shot and killed a knife-wielding man at the Ipswich station on Sunday afternoon.

A spokesman for Translink could not predict when Ipswich line would reopen and said it was in the hands of Queensland Police. 

Trains are suspended between Thomas St and Bundamba Stations.

About 20 buses are carrying affected passengers.

>>LATEST: Man identified in fatal police shooting at Ipswich station

Customers can board these buses from:

Thomas St Station

- Existing Thomas St station stop on Tallon St

Ipswich Station

- Corner of Brisbane St and Bell St 

East Ipswich Station

Station entry on Merton St

Booval Station

- Existing Booval Station stop on Yates St

Bundamba Station

Bundamba Station entrance on Mining Lne

