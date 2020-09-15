Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Whitsunday police were called to the Safe Night Precint on Friday.
Whitsunday police were called to the Safe Night Precint on Friday.
Crime

Public urinator makes return to Airlie Beach

Laura Thomas
15th Sep 2020 1:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who was banned from the Safe Night Precinct after urinating outside McDonald’s allegedly broke the police order just three days later.

On September 8, a 28-year-old Gold Coast man was given a 10-day ban from the Safe Night Precinct for urinating in public.

Two men were charged in relation to the same incident when they allegedly assaulted a passer-by who confronted the Gold Coast man for urinating in public.

Three days later about 11pm, a security guard alerted police that the Gold Coast man was trying to enter a licensed premise in the Safe Night Precinct.

He was issued a notice to appear in the Proserpine Magistrates Court.

More stories

Cause of explosion at restaurant revealed

Plea for foster carers more urgent after eased restrictions

Two Whitsunday residents charged after ice, marijuana seized

More from Whitsunday Police

Between September 9 and 13, Whitsunday police caught five people driving under the influence of drugs and two people drink-driving.

A 64-year-old male allegedly returned a reading of 0.82 per cent.

A 70-year-old male allegedly returned a reading of 0.57 per cent.

Police allege a 35-year-old man from Cannonvale, a 28-year-old man from Jubilee Pocket, a 30-year-old man from Brisbane, a 22-year-old man from Woodwark and a 57-year-old man from Cannonvale drove while under the influence of drugs.

Whitsunday police Sergeant Gary Hiles urged motorists not to drink drive or drive under the influence of drugs.

“Road safety is everyone’s business,” he said.

drink driving drug driving public urination whitsunday police whitsunday police wrap
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ cop stood down over alleged computer hacking

        Premium Content CQ cop stood down over alleged computer hacking

        Crime The Mackay region senior constable will face court later this month.

        Cause of explosion at restaurant revealed

        Premium Content Cause of explosion at restaurant revealed

        News The force of the explosion caused the kitchen roof to collapse.

        IN COURT: 43 people appearing in Bowen court today

        Premium Content IN COURT: 43 people appearing in Bowen court today

        Crime Full list of everyone scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court today.

        Cooking with gas: PM’s economic recovery plan revealed

        Premium Content Cooking with gas: PM’s economic recovery plan revealed

        News State’s central role in PM plan for gas-led recovery