Punch thrown in SNP

A 19-YEAR-OLD Rockhampton woman who was arrested for punching another woman in Airlie Beach's Safe Night Precinct walked away from court with a fine on Monday.

Dannielle Storm Hansen pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to obstructing a police officer within the vicinity of a licensed premises.

The court heard Hansen was difficult while being arrested outside Mumma Africa's nightclub at 2.20am on March 11.

Hansen was also given two other infringement notices that night.

Duty lawyer Rosemary Varley said the Rockhampton tobacco store manager was visiting with her family for a wedding.

"She is remorseful and this was out of character for her,” Ms Varley said.

Hansen was fined $800. No conviction was recorded.