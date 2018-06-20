Menu
The Proserpine Court House
The Proserpine Court House Peter Carruthers
Punch thrown in SNP

Jessica Lamb
by
19th Jun 2018 12:47 PM

A 19-YEAR-OLD Rockhampton woman who was arrested for punching another woman in Airlie Beach's Safe Night Precinct walked away from court with a fine on Monday.

Dannielle Storm Hansen pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court to obstructing a police officer within the vicinity of a licensed premises.

The court heard Hansen was difficult while being arrested outside Mumma Africa's nightclub at 2.20am on March 11.

Hansen was also given two other infringement notices that night.

Duty lawyer Rosemary Varley said the Rockhampton tobacco store manager was visiting with her family for a wedding.

"She is remorseful and this was out of character for her,” Ms Varley said.

Hansen was fined $800. No conviction was recorded.

airlie beach airlie beach safe night precinct obstruct police proserpine magistrates court rockhampton whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

