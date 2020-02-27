Punching windscreen results in supervision order

PUNCHING a windscreen has resulted in a supervision order for a Laguna Quays man.

The 25-year-old man, who cannot be named, appeared in Proserpine Magistrates Court, on Monday, charged with contravening a domestic violence order, on February 23.

One of the conditions of the domestic violence order was that the respondent should not make contact with the aggrieved, the court was told.

“On February 23, the defendant was contacted by the aggrieved, at about 6pm, and he agreed to have a conversation with her,” Police Prosecutor Senior Sergeant Jay Merchant said.

“The aggrieved picked him up in her car and they drove around Proserpine and had an argument. The aggrieved tried to look at the defendant’s phone but he refused, so she tried to grab it from him, so he grabbed her wrist.

“The pair continued to argue verbally and the defendant punched the windscreen and received a minor cut to the back of his hand.

“He got out the car and started walking back to Proserpine – the police intercepted him and he made full admissions.”

Defence solicitor Ali Ladd said her client was unemployed and on a disability pension.

“He only has one third of his kidney, so he can’t do strenuous physical activity,” she said.

“The aggrieved contacted him to work through issues and they tried to work through them in the car and a struggle ensued over the phone, and as a result of that, the struggle with the wrists ensued.

“Things escalated and he hit the windscreen – he didn’t leave the car because she was threatening self-harm. He has no history of domestic violence offences.”

Magistrate James Morton sentenced the man to a nine-month supervision order.

“You punched a windscreen and not your partner, which would have resulted in jail,” he said.

“I understand you didn’t want to hand over your phone. You seem to be as bad as each other – she rang you but you are not allowed to have contact with her, so if she rings you again, you are going to have to bite the bullet.

“A breach of this order will not be a good look. If you blow this opportunity, it will be an outcome you won’t like.”