'Pungent' smell tips off postal worker to drug parcel

A BOWEN man who was caught posting his two daughters marijuana after a "pungent” smell alerted postal workers has been fined $1500.

John Patrick Wallis, 70, also faced Bowen Magistrates Court for growing 17 marijuana plants in a hydroponic set-up at his home.

Wallis pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying dangerous drugs, as well as single counts producing dangerous drugs, possessing dangerous drugs and possessing pots, irrigation hose and pumps used to produce drugs.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court Wallis posted two parcels containing 27 grams and 23 grams of marijuana from the Bowen Post Office at 11.29am on September 12.

Police were alerted to the parcels by a worker in the Townsville mail centre who noticed a "strange smell”, Sgt Myors said.

The court was told CCTV footage from the Bowen post office showed Wallis posting the parcels to two Victorian addresses.

When questioned by police on October 16, Wallis said his daughters did not know he had posted it and he did so "as a surprise” for them, Sgt Myors said.

The court also heard that during a search of Wallis' house, police found a hydroponic marijuana set-up in his yard, as well as 17 plants ranging in size from 5cm to 30cm. The plants weighed a total of 188.9g.

"The plants were healthy and some were mature,” Sgt Myors said.

Four stems of marijuana head and leaves - weighing 53.7g - were also found drying outside, while four buds of marijuana were also found on a coffee table inside, Sgt Myors said.

Wallis told police at the time he had been growing the plants for two months for personal use and that he smoked "almost every night”, Sgt Myors said.

She said Wallis was also an insomniac who used marijuana to help with sleeping.

"He may have three or four draws,” Mrs Rewald said.

She also told the court Wallis' daughters, from a previous marriage who he only reconnected with about five years ago, did not have any knowledge Wallis was posting marijuana to them.

Mrs Rewald also said Wallis' wife "was not impressed” with her husband.

Magistrate James Morton blasted Wallis for trying to post the marijuana.

"You have to be the stupidest person I have seen for a long time,” he said.

"You put cannabis in a padded bag and put it in the mail and expect it to get to a location.

"The smell was so pungent to alert a postal worker.

"If you thought you were going to get away with this, you're stupid.”

Mr Morton said the criminality of Wallis growing the plants had escalated given that he had posted some of the drugs.