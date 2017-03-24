PUNK LEGENDS ROCK AIRLIE

WHAT A SHOW: The Living End's regional tour is on the way to Magnums.

BORN into the golden era of Australian punk in the 1990s, the Living End's longevity is testament to the band's ability to mix it with the mainstream and remain loyal to their punk rock roots.

That is exactly what they will be doing when they hit Airlie Beach on March 28.

The release of their seventh Top 5 ARIA chart album, Shift, marks a rapid departure from the band's previous efforts to separate personal life from their music. Living End guitarist Chris Cheney declared that shots had been fired in the latest release, which has Australia talking.

"This record is deeply personal. These songs aren't sugar coated and there are moments that I find hard to listen to, but it's brutal honesty and that makes the best songs,” Cheney said.

"It's not a feel good record, but it's a good record. It's saying something isn't working, and sometimes the only way to fix it is to break it, then put it together again. As hard as it can be, the only way something changes is when something changes.”

The group have literally embarked on the long hard journey from zero to hero.

Chris Cheney and Scott Owen met in high school and formed the band, then named The Runaway Boys in 1994, beginning their career busking on the streets of Melbourne.

After a few years the group boosted their confidence and performed their own original material as they re-named the band to The Living End.

The group went through a long succession of drummers before settling with Andy Strachan, who joined in 2002 as they prepared for their third album.

The band have stuck together in the same form ever since, with Cheney in charge of guitar and vocals, Owen slapping the upright Bass and Strachan on drums.

Psychedelic reggae ska doom metal punk rock band The Bennies will share the stage with the Living End in Airlie.