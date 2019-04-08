Puppetry performance delights Cannonvale youngsters

CHILDREN'S book The Gruffalo was brought to life last week in a puppet story time session at the Cannonvale library.

Puppeteer Rosalyn Campbell of Wild Puppets and her tribe of characters delighted the 56 children, 46 adults and 11 babies who turned out to the special story time session of the Julia Donaldson classic on Thursday, April 4.

Mrs Campbell has been performing as a puppeteer for the past four years, after starting at her son's playgroup.

What initially started as a hobby turned into a job for the Mackay resident who started by making videos of her son talking to puppets to send to family who lived away.

Mrs Campbell was pleased with how her Cannonvale performance went.

"There was tears. There was laughter. Everything you want,” she said.

Whitsunday Regional Council First 5 Forever project officer Ros Hearn was also pleased with the show.

"It's great how many came,” she said.

"We had all ages - babies up to pre-school.

"It was excellent.”

Mrs Hearn said the puppet story time session was a way of encouraging children to get into books.

"We encourage talking, reading, singing and playing at home for children aged 0-5,” she said.