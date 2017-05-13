Pure bliss for hip hop royalty

BANGING BEATS: Aussie hip hop outfit Bliss n Eso will play Magnums Hotel as they support the release of their sixth album.

THEY'VE just dropped their sixth album and now Aussie hip hop kings Bliss n Eso will hit Airlie Beach to remind everyone who sits atop the throne.

With their two most recent albums hitting number one on the ARIA charts, multiple platinum and gold singles, and a legion of fans across the country, the Sydney-based trio are used to the hype.

They have hit the road for a colossal national tour in support of their album. The Off The Grid Tour will see Bliss n Eso cross the nation on a huge 27-date tour.

"We can't wait to get back on the road in front of our fans. The Dopamine Tour was so incredible and only a taste of what's to come. Now that the album is finished we can't wait to get out there and perform a bunch of new bangers along with some of our classics,” MC Eso, one third of Bliss n Eso, said.

Bliss n Eso's new single, Moments (feat. Gavin James), comes as the follow-up to Dopamine (feat. Thief) and Friend Like You (feat. Lee Fields) and is a further taste for what's to come from the trio on the forthcoming album.

"Moments is a track that reflects on those precious moments we all had growing up before life got complicated. Your first kiss, the house you lived in, the smells of your childhood neighbourhood, your first time in love. It's about reminiscing and appreciating how those moments have shaped who we are today.

"Gavin's voice really brought everything together on Moments. His heart-warming vocals helped to paint all our memories even more vividly,” explains MC Bliss.

From an early stage in their career, Bliss n Eso primarily built their fan base from their compelling and energetic live performances.

An exhilarating blend of fluid rhymes and banging beats teamed with beat boxing, impromptu freestyling and seamless turntablism make their live shows a brand in their own right, and has seen the group hailed as one of the best live acts in the country.

SPITTING FIRE

WHAT: Bliss n Eso

WHERE: Magnums Hotel

WHEN: Tuesday, May 30, 7pm

TICKETS: moshtix.com.au