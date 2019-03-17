Isaiah Corowa gives the thumbs up as he leaves court where he is suing Brenton Winner, who is dead.

A CONVICTED Mackay criminal is pushing for a $280,000 payout after claiming he was run down during a violent confrontation at Slade Point almost 10 years ago.

Witnesses to the 2009 incident claim the driver had been acting in self-defence during a home invasion-type attack involving a fence palings and a gun.

Isaiah Corowa is suing driver Brenton Winner, who is now dead, and Allianz Australia Insurance Ltd, over the September 14, 2009 incident in a bizarre legal stoush that played out in Mackay District Court.

Mr Corowa had been out of jail for two days when he and two mates, Leroy Fred and Scott McPherson, were walking along Blackwood St.

Addressing the court during a civil trial, Mr Corowa claimed Mr Winner began yelling racial abuse at them for no reason.

He said Mr Winner then went inside a house and returned with a weapon.

Mr Corowa said he shook Mr Winner until he was disarmed and then trio walked off.

The 38-year-old gave evidence that later in the evening, as he was walking back along Blackwood St, he was targeted again.

He said he saw Mr Winner and his grandmother, Joy Winner, in their cars just before Mr Winner ran him down.

"I was pinned between the front end of the car and the fence," Mr Corowa said, adding he managed to get away and as he crossed the road he "noticed all the blood".

"That's when I realised me foot was gone, the top of it."

He is suing for $278,494 claiming the incident has affected his work and social life.

But barrister Tony Arnold, for Mr Winner and Allianz, has accused the three friends of "colluding" to try and get money.

During the trial Mr Winner's grandmother and his former partner, Erin Jaenke, told the court all three men had returned to the home and attacked the family armed with fence palings.

They alleged Mr Corowa had a gun.

Ms Winner was not home during the first confrontation, but said her grandson told her he had nearly run into Mr McPherson while backing out of the driveway prompting the three to angrily surround the vehicle and take swipes at the driver.

Ms Jaenke, who was there, said one of the three grabbed a smoke out of Mr Winner's hand and Mr Corowa spat in his face.

She said when she and Mr Winner took refuge in their home, the three tried to get inside through the front and back door, yelling out "we'll be back".

"Death threats were made," she said.

Ms Winner said as she was taking the bins out that night, she saw three men ripping fence palings off her fence before walking towards her home.

"I realised straight away they meant to use them," she said.

Ms Winner told the court Mr Corowa had backed her up to her car, so she got in and drove off and was trying to aim her car at one of the other two who were "beating up on Erin".

Ms Jaenke initially said five people had come to the house that night.

"Two had fence palings in their hands, another two were across the road and Isaiah had in his hand... I thought it might have been like a camping tool, later I learned it was a gun," she said.

"They were around me and Joy... pretending to hit us."

Ms Jaenke said Mr Corowa had been the main instigator.

She told the court the two cars were being driven slowly as a warning for the men to leave the property.

She said Mr Corowa was approaching her "mumbling the whole time".

It was at this time Mr Winner struck Mr Corowa in his vehicle. Peter Clark, of Strutynski Law for Mr Corowa, said his client had "sustained horrific injuries" to his lower right leg and needed numerous surgeries including tissues and skin grafts.

"He was in the prime of his earning potential but for this incident... he was suited it seems to manual labour," Mr Clark said.

The court heard Mr Corowa had done a number of stints in jail including a lengthy term between 2015 and 2018.

"He's entitled to some allowance that people can change, improve," Mr Clark said.

The case has been reserved. Judge Deborah Richards will hand down her findings at a later date.