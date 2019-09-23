Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Malcolm Roberts couldn't provide evidence in court
Crime

Malcolm Roberts says the law pushes men to family violence

by Rebecca Gredley
23rd Sep 2019 7:29 AM

Australia's peak legal body wants all politicians to undergo family violence awareness training.

Law Council of Australia's push comes amid what the group has labelled "dangerous suggestions" from One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts, who said the family law system was causing men to be violent.

Federal parliament last week signed off on another inquiry into Australia's family law system, to be co-chaired by One Nation senator Pauline Hanson after her repeated calls for the probe.

One Nation senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts.
One Nation senators Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts. Contributed

More Stories

family court inquiry family violence law council malcolm roberts mps one nation politics

Top Stories

    'Alcohol trance': Man can't remember violent attack on ex

    premium_icon 'Alcohol trance': Man can't remember violent attack on ex

    Crime Offender hit his former partner with a shovel, threatened to kill her and squeezed her throat at her home as their children watched on.

    The rest we forget: Our homeless veteran shame

    premium_icon The rest we forget: Our homeless veteran shame

    News A staggering number of veterans experience homelessness every year

    OPEN: Airport visitor numbers revealed

    premium_icon OPEN: Airport visitor numbers revealed

    News Visitor numbers revealed for Whitsunday Coast Airport.

    Five injured as car crashes down embankment

    premium_icon Five injured as car crashes down embankment

    News Five taken to hospital after crash.