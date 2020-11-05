Push to bolster flights for sun-seeking NSW travellers

With the Queensland border now open to the majority of New South Wales, the region’s airport chief is pushing to bolster flight numbers. Picture: Laura Thomas

DESPITE the Origin result, there are high hopes travellers from down south will soon be flying in to the Whitsundays as the airport chief pushes to bolster flight numbers.

Queensland opened to the majority of New South Wales on November 3 with now just 32 Greater Sydney areas locked out.

While Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk flagged a review into easing border restrictions for the whole state next month, the region is ready and waiting to welcome travellers from south for a long-awaited holiday.

Before COVID, combined load factors from Jetstar and Tiger Airways from Sydney sat at about 86 per cent.

Whitsunday Coast Airport’s chief operating officer aviation and tourism Craig Turner was hopeful these figures would be exceeded over the coming months.

“Pre-COVID, we had seven flights a week out of Sydney and the demand of the aircrafts were running with really strong load factors,” he said.

“When you consider that we have 20 flights a week out of Brisbane and that has a market of two and a half million people, while Sydney has 4.5 million people, absolutely I’ll be pushing as hard as I can to get as many services as I can.

“With what’s gone on and people not being able to go overseas, you’d think that once Sydney opens up proper … that those load factors can be attained again.”

Jetstar will start flying sun-seeking travellers from Sydney to the Whitsundays from November 16.

Flights were originally scheduled for the week before starting November 10 but were pushed back.

Mr Turner said the current schedule was for three days a week but that he would be pushing for five flights in a bid to bolster numbers.

“Based on the pent-up demand and what we expect, five (flights) a week should be running very, very high,” he said.

“If we get to five and the load factor is strong, we won’t be laying on our hands.

“We will be trying to push harder to go daily direct.”

Mr Turner also has three flights a week earmarked from Melbourne to Whitsunday Coast when the border reopens.

If all goes to plan, the airport will be operating at higher levels than pre-pandemic.

“If Sydney opened up and Melbourne opened up, we’d have an extra eight flights a week,” he said.

“That would take us to 28, which is more than what we had pre-COVID.”