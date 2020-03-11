Menu
Member for Dawson George Christensen and by Minister for Regional Health Mark Coulton visited Proserpine Hospital to discuss bringing more health professionals to the region.
Push to bring more doctors to Prossie

Laura Thomas
11th Mar 2020 5:24 PM
DRAWING doctors into rural areas like Bowen and Proserpine were among the focus areas of an electorate-wide tour of Dawson by Minister for Regional Health Mark Coulton and Member for Dawson George Christensen.

The road-based tour started in Mackay yesterday before Mr Christensen and Mr Coulton braved wet weather in Proserpine to meet with health practitioners at the hospital.

Mr Christensen said that with the input from those on the ground in the medical profession, the visit would demonstrate to Mr Coulton where progress was needed in the Dawson region to ensure health services were strong and well-staffed.

“We’ve had some excellent results on fighting for funding to address regional health issues across the region, including almost $4 million for a drug rehab centre in Mackay, Headspace mental health services for the Whitsundays and $5 million for a CT Scanner for Bowen,“ Mr Christensen said.

“We’ve also had a $12 million investment into Heart of Australia mobile clinics to service Proserpine, Bowen and the Burdekin.

“However, there are other issues of concern and that is why I have invited my colleague Minister Coulton to hear from our health professionals.

“We need more access to allied health services and we also want to attract and keep more health professionals in the regions,” he said.

Mr Coulton said a major challenge faced by rural health services was keeping practitioners in the area for the long term.

High on his priority list was promoting the professional benefits of working in rural areas with an increased opportunity to work across a range of health sectors.

Mr Coulton hoped that he could reframe the issue so that health professionals would be more willing and eager to practice in areas like Proserpine.

“What I’m trying to do is change the narrative and change the experience,” he said.

“Regional Australia for a medical professional can be an opportunity, there’s certainly a need.

“Speaking to many rural GPs as I do, they appreciate the fact that they’ve got a broader range of issues they deal with, and I think we’ve got to turn that narrative around.

“We’re very keen to talk to the doctors here because it’s one thing when you’re administering new policies from Canberra, but it’s also important to come out and speak to people on the ground and how that’s impacting them.”

The tour continued to Bowen this morning before a trip to Ayr and Townsville.

