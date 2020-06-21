Push to change Qld’s name to something more PC

SENATOR Matt Canavan has slammed an incoming Victorian Greens Senator's push for Queensland and other states to be renamed.

Indigenous activist Lidia Thorpe - who was chosen yesterday to replace outgoing leader Richard Di Natale - has come under fire for suggesting the names be changed because they honour British monarchs that ruled the empire "that murdered people".

"Maybe that's something they could negotiate," she said.

Senator Canavan said he might consider the Queensland name-change campaign if Victoria goes first.

"Maybe they could change their name to Mexico," he said.

"It would reduce confusion. We are better off just ignoring these crazy Greens who want to trash our history."

The new Greens senator for Victoria, Lidia Thorpe. Picture: AAP Image/Luis Ascui

Queensland, he said, had outgrown its origins as a colony under the reign of Queen Victoria, and the state's name meant so much more than that today.

"Queenslanders have built dams, railways, mines, unis and tourist wonders that have built a great state and enriched the nation," he said.

"Queenslanders have picked themselves up and rebuilt after floods, droughts, cyclones and fires. Renaming our state would dishonourably turn our backs on these past achievements and sacrifices.

"(The Greens') inability to see any good in their grandparents reveals their ungrateful, self-centred and rootless approach to politics."

Greens leader Adam Bandt was "thrilled" by Senator Thorpe's election.

"Lidia is exactly what politics in Australia needs at the moment," he said.

The leader of the Australian Greens Adam Bandt speaks to the media during a press conference announcing the new Greens senator for Victoria, Lidia Thorpe. Picture: AAP Image/Luis Ascui

Ms Thorpe, 47, will be the fifth Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander politician in the Federal Parliament.

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews rejected the name-change call, labelling the idea "ridiculous".

The mother-of-three beat human rights barrister Julian Burnside, who secured had 42 per cent of the vote, in the fortnight-long ballot.

Senator Thorpe is expected to take her seat in the Upper House in August when Parliament returns.

Originally published as Push to change Qld's name to something more PC