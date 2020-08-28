Push to extend buy local campaign to mining projects

A PUSH to maximise regional spend for major projects, including mining, could require two levels of government adopting a new local procurement model.

Greater Whitsunday Alliance and Queensland Local Content Leaders Network are this week releasing their local content recommendations, after the group commissioned a research project to develop a better answer to the question ‘what is local?’.

Keeping it in the Regions: A better practice model for local content and defining local business was developed in response to the 2018 House of Representatives Standing Committee Inquiry into mining and resource industry support for businesses in regional economies.

More stories:

Resource sector injects billions into CQ communities

Miner reports 32% drop in met coal after gas incident

Mining giant’s Bowen Basin sites weather COVID storm

GW3 chief executive Kylie Porter said the QLCLN model recognised that a local business came in many forms – not just defined by a long-term physical presence in a region.

“We believe a better definition of a local business is ‘ … those businesses making a ‘significant contribution’ to local economic activity, including businesses which have a significant physical presence in the local area and businesses which are not owned locally but provide goods, services and labour that are primarily produced or supplied within the local area,” Ms Porter said.

GW3 chief executive Kylie Porter

QLCLN’s new six-tiered procurement model prioritises the immediate local or natural economic zone of a region, rather than a defined arbitrary kilometre radius.

“The report shows there are no excuses if you have engaged with the local community and understand natural economic zones to ensure small and medium sizes businesses in regional areas get a fair go,” Ms Porter said.

GW3 and QLCLN members are now urging the State and Federal Governments to consider adopting the model.

“We urge the State and Federal Government to understand the importance of this model and for it to be incorporated for government-led procurement projects, embedding this model into licensing agreements of major mining projects,” Ms Porter said.

MIW METS Export Hub manager and Resource Industry Network acting general manager Dean Kirkwood. Picture: supplied

Subscriber benefits:

You daily dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Resource Industry Network acting general manager Mr Dean Kirkwood said maximising regional spend from major projects, including mining, was paramount to driving investment and economic prosperity in the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region.

“By focusing effort on building business supply chain capacity as part of local procurement policies, governments and large project contractors are contributing to a sustainable cycle of regional economic development,” Mr Kirkwood said.