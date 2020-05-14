Push to reduce Whitsunday travel restrictions

The smaller circle shows the State Government's travel limits from June 12 of 250km. The larger circle shows CEO of Tourism Whitsunday Tash Wheeler's suggestion of travel at a radius of 400km.

The smaller circle shows the State Government's travel limits from June 12 of 250km. The larger circle shows CEO of Tourism Whitsunday Tash Wheeler's suggestion of travel at a radius of 400km.

LEADERS have called for travel restrictions in the Whitsundays to be eased sooner than in highly populated areas to allow for increased tourism.

Restrictions are set to ease this weekend as Queenslanders will be able to travel 150 km from home within their region for day trips.

Limits will then ease again on June 12 and allow travel of up to 250km.

However, CEO of Tourism Whitsundays Tash Wheeler is pushing for travel restrictions in the Whitsundays to be decreased, saying concessions should be made based on population, not just distance.

“It goes without saying that we need to make sure that we come out of this in a safe way, but what I struggle to understand is how you can put a 250km radius over Brisbane and say those three billion people are free to move within 250km, but (we are) restricted to 30,000 or 150,000 thousand people in that same distance,” she said.

“There’s got to be some parameter to look at the population base here, our level of community transmissions, what we need to still keep our businesses alive and the fact that our region is reliant on tourism for one of three jobs.

“If we do not get access to more people a little bit faster, you may as well close the doors.”

Mrs Wheeler said allowing intrastate travel was important in helping tourism operators recover.

Queensland Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington called for regional economies, including the Whitsundays, to be “fast-tracked out of lockdown”. AAP Image/Dan Peled

She suggested expanding the travel distance to 400km from June 12 so visitors from key markets could visit.

“Opening on June 12 to a population base of 150,000 when this industry and this region is built for international, domestic and regional (travel), we’re not going to survive,” she said.

“Let’s give these operators a chance of getting more people through the door while the weather is perfect and while there’s no other competition destinations to market to.

“Let us get some bookings in and get a bit of volume through, and keep people employed now while we have a chance.”

Leader of the Opposition Deb Frecklington also called for regional economies, including the Whitsundays, to be “fast-tracked out of lockdown”.

“There have been no community transmissions of coronavirus in the Whitsundays, but the region is still being forced into Brisbane-style restrictions by Annastacia Palaszczuk,” she said.

“I’m calling on the Premier to fast-track the Whitsunday region through the roadmap to recovery, because local businesses are in desperate need of financial support.”

Ms Frecklington said easing travel restrictions would allow Queenslanders to holiday within the region and, in turn, help the economy get back on its feet.