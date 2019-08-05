Pushing pedals towards new BMX track

PLAN IN PLACE: It is hoped that more international champions like Chelsea McLeod can come from new BMX track based in Bowen that will service the entire Whitsundays region.

A PUSH for a BMX track to be constructed in Bowen has been reinvigorated, with the Bowen BMX committee hopeful a racetrack will find its way to town in the near future.

The racetrack plan already has the support of the regional and state BMX bodies and is now searching for council approval, location and funding to be constructed.

The call for a racetrack to be built has been ongoing since November 2016, according to Bowen BMX committee treasurer Kimberley Gregory.

However, the plans were put on hold when Cyclone Debbie devastated the region in March 2017.

"We had started discussions with council at the end of 2016, but when Debbie came through we thought it best to back off and let them focus on rebuilding the region," Mrs Gregory said.

"Now that everything is starting to settle we're looking to ramp up the interest and get the project going again."

If the racetrack was to be built, the plan would be to be registered in the Northern BMX Region and hold championship events.

"We would be affiliated with BMX Queensland and BMX Australia, making us an official club," Mrs Gregory said.

"These championship events are held at other BMX tracks like Proserpine and Ayr, and they bring a lot of people to those towns when they're on."

However, Mrs Gregory said that the best part of a racetrack in Bowen would be giving young residents another sporting option.

"It's a very popular sport and it's really something that can be run all year round," she said.

"There's a lot of options for youth to volunteer in a BMX club as well, which means it's a family positive sport."

Secretary of the Bowen BMX committee Madonna McLeod said it currently takes a lot of commitment from Bowen parents to take their children to BMX events out of the region.

Her daughter Chelsea McLeod was once ranked eighth in the world for her age in BMX and competed overseas in New Zealand and Belgium.

"To have a local racetrack would help to alleviate some of the stress for locals as their children could train locally," Mrs McLeod said.

"We used to live in Glenden and would travel one and a half hours to Moranbah for our children to train at a BMX track.

"Having a racetrack in Bowen would mean that locals wouldn't need to do similar in travelling to Proserpine or Ayr, and could keep it local."