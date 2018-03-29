Put in coma by post-cyclone illness

ROUGH SAILING: Tanya Bertram and Brett Young at Abell Point Marina in front of their yacht Haywire.

JUST when Brett Young thought he'd weathered the storm, a mystery infection left him in a coma.

Brett's wife Tanya Bertram remained strong and optimistic throughout the ordeal, her voice barely wavering as she spoke of what it was like facing the likelihood of her husband's death.

"The doctors told me to get the family down to say their final goodbyes to Brett. It was a horrific time,” she said.

"Everything presented normally to doctors, but Brett was experiencing a severe reaction in his lungs.”

With his condition rapidly declining, Mr Young was raced from Proserpine Hospital to Mackay, where he was placed in an induced coma just a week after the natural disaster.

He remained paralysed and sedated for a month.

"It wasn't an easy time. We were told if he passed a certain point he would have permanent brain damage and restricted movement,” Ms Bertram said.

"They would always say 'if' he wakes up, not 'when', which painted a bleak forecast.”

After having endured numerous heart attacks and a stroke, Mr Young's road to recovery had only just begun.

Ms Bertram was forced to break the lease of their new home to stay in Red Cross crisis accommodation to be by her husband's side while he fought for his life in a Mackay ICU ward.

Once Mr Young awoke from his coma the head of ICU at Mackay Hospital pushed for him to be sent to Townsville for specialist rehabilitation.

Doctors saw Mr Young "as a good candidate to use her methodology on”, Ms Bertram said.

Once Mr Young amazed doctors by waking from a coma, he still had to regain basic movement.

"He couldn't even move his legs, he couldn't buzz the nurses,” Ms Bertram said.

A friend of the pair delivered the couple's yacht to and from Townsville, so Ms Bertram could live at the marina whilst Mr Young underwent intense specialised rehabilitation.

Mr Young defied the odds by walking again and narrowly escaped serious brain damage, but his lungs are reduced to 30per cent capacity due to permanent scarring.

"I can get stronger and I will. I owe it to everyone who believed in me,” he said.

"I had a good coach,” Mr Young turned to his wife and said "she's my rock”.

A potential lung transplant could have Mr Young returning to full health but would require the couple to relocate to a metro area and leave behind Airlie Beach.

"It would present a whole lot of other challenges and Airlie is home now,” Mr Young said.

After eight months split between Mackay and Townsville hospitals, Mr Young and Ms Bertram were able to return home to Airlie.

With the furniture that tied them to Airlie still in storage, the couple will finalise the purchase of Quadrant Marine this week, a venture put on hold through the ordeal.

"It was really good coming back, driving over the hill into Airlie,” Mr Young said.

"The shop will allow Brett to still be involved in the boating world,” Ms Bertram said.

While he hasn't been able to sail his yacht Haywire since his illness, the couple have managed to get out onto the water with a friend at the helm.

"There's not enough about the health hazards post natural disasters,” Mr Young said.

"Everything in the air is intensified and, as I've learnt, spores and bacteria can cause severe health repercussions.

"We thought we'd got off lightly, but the clean-up of a friend's house almost cost me my life.” Mr Young said.