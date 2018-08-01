Menu
REBIRTH: Whitsunday Catchment Landcare officer Peter Alden planting trees for National Tree Day at Galbraith Park in Cannonvale on Saturday morning.
News

Putting down some Whitsunday roots

Jessica Lamb
by
1st Aug 2018 2:29 PM

ABOUT a dozen volunteers descended on Cannonvale's Galbraith Park on Saturday morning to plant 452 trees for National Tree Day.

Whitsunday Catchment Landcare officer Peter Alden has spent 20 years working in the environment and said the Landcare group had been working hard to re-establish riparian or creek-line vegetation to assist with erosion prevention, water quality improvement, providing habitat for birds and native animals, and creating a forested corridor across the valley.

"Landcare is trying to plant one tree for every 25 cut down in Queensland,” he said.

Volunteers at the Whitsunday Catchment Landcare National Tree planting day at Galbraith Park in Cannonvale on Saturday morning.
The area planted this year is the last section of riparian revegetation in the parklands and is an extension of revegetation works along the two creeks that have been undertaken at the Galbraith Park site during a fruitful 10-year period.

Tens of thousands of trees, shrubs and grasses have been planted in this time by Landcare volunteers and National Tree Day community events, all funded by State and Federal government grants, Aurizon and Whitsunday Catchment Landcare.

To join Whitsunday Catchment Landcare, phone Cath 0408187944.

